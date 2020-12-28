UHP: Woman struck by cement block that fell from moving vehicle

(ABC4) — A woman is suffering severe head trauma after being struck in the head by a cement block that struck her windshield Sunday, according to a social media post from Utah Highway Patrol.
The block broke off of a concrete landscaping block being carried by a vehicle at around 2:20 p.m., the post says. It ricocheted off the highway and hit the windshield of the black Subaru the woman was driving.
Utah Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that dropped the cement block. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call Utah Highway Patrol’s Price dispatch center at 435-637-0893.
