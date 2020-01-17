UHP: Winter storm causes 75 crashes statewide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday’s snow storm started as heavy wind, then rain, then snow.

The storm hit the valley fast, dumping inches of snow on the canyon passes.

At last check, the Utah Highway Patrol says there have been more than 75 crashes statewide handled by Troopers between midnight and 11 a.m.

UHP says all of which were caused by drivers traveling too fast for conditions.

The Utah Department of Transportation was treating the roads a head of the storm.

More plow crews are out making sure the roads are safe for drivers.

One reminder, make sure to give other drivers and plows enough space out on the road.

What others are clicking on: