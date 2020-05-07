UHP warns of road debris on Utah highways

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out for road debris on Utah highways.
UHP reports that there were 6,384 crashes involving road debris statewide from 2010-2019. Seven of those crashes involved a fatality.
UHP gave drivers some tips to avoid road debris collision:
- Maintain vision down the road 12 to 15 seconds from your current location.
- Keep at least a 2-second following distance between you and the car in front of you.
- Drive at or below the posted speed limit.
