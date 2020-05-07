UHP warns of road debris on Utah highways

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out for road debris on Utah highways.

UHP reports that there were 6,384 crashes involving road debris statewide from 2010-2019. Seven of those crashes involved a fatality.

Troopers encountered this lying in the middle of the freeway yesterday. From 2010-2019, there were 6,384 crashes involving road debris statewide. 7 of those crashes involved a fatality. As a driver, do you give yourself the time and distance to react to something like this? pic.twitter.com/o99SpWqiAI — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 7, 2020

UHP gave drivers some tips to avoid road debris collision:

Maintain vision down the road 12 to 15 seconds from your current location. Keep at least a 2-second following distance between you and the car in front of you. Drive at or below the posted speed limit.

