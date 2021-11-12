UHP warns of rising Utah driving fatalities

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol said the number of fatal crashes is almost a crisis-level issue. On Friday, UHP posted a video on Facebook begging drivers to be more responsible on the roads.

At last check, 283 people had died on Utah’s roads this year. Sergeant Chris Bishop said this is more than all of 2020, which was an unusually high year, with speed again being a problem.

“At first, we’re trying to think, Okay, is it the traffic volume, because we saw a decrease in traffic volume… but they didn’t curb that behavior once traffic volume returned to normal levels,” said Bishop.

Bishop said he doesn’t have a good answer for what is going on and to make matters worse, several teens have been in crashes in the last few weeks.

“Which is just absolutely devastating to all involved, their families, their classmates at school, their communities, no one likes to see a young person hurt or killed. But again, it’s controlling those behaviors, especially when you get behind the vehicle of a 5000-pound missile,” said Bishop.

At the end of the Utah Highway Patrol’s video, it lists the names of the 15 people who died in crashes during the first week of November. Bishop says he hopes people will look at these names and realize each fatality is so much more than a number and even one is one too many.