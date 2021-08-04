UHP trooper’s vehicle struck on I-215

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) trooper’s vehicle was struck on I-215 Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-215 West near 300 North.
Officials say the crash happened while a trooper was stopped on the right shoulder of I-215. Another vehicle then drove off the road, striking the trooper’s vehicle from behind.
This photo shows the damage to the rear of the trooper’s vehicle following the collision:
The driver of the other vehicle told law enforcement that he “looked down for a second” before the crash occurred
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.
This crash comes only three days after a UHP sergeant’s vehicle was struck while investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-215.
UHP urged drivers to remain vigilant on the road, saying “please make sure to watch out for officers and observe the move-over law.”
The Salt Lake City Police Department is handling the investigation into the crash.