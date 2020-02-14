UHP troopers, police, strangers save woman dangling over I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 News) – Video posted to Twitter shows a woman danging over Interstate 15 at the 600 North overpass in Salt Lake City.

The woman was in crisis and tried to jump, but UHP Troopers, police and strangers stopped to help.

Trent Christiansen posted the video to Twitter. He explained, “I was driving home, crossing 6th north and I saw a woman dangling from an overpass on the freeway.”

It was a commute unlike any other. Drivers on I-15 Southbound Wednesday watched as a woman tried to jump off the overpass. Christiansen was in his car watching it all happen.

He said, “My first thought was panic. I have never seen anything like that.”

Christiansen says he grabbed his phone and started recording, allowing all of us to see as this story turned from panic into triumph.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jayson McCleeve was part of the team that saved the woman. He said, “It happened so very fast, we didn’t have time to think – we just reacted.”

There was another incident near the overpass, so officers and troopers were already nearby.

Sgt. McCleve said, “I heard someone whistle or scream. I looked over the edge and I could see her actually hanging over the side of the overpass with them hanging onto her.”

Sgt. McCleve reacted and quickly jumped in to help. He said, “I jumped up on the fence and reached over the fence. I was able to lean over the fence and able to grab her. It wasn’t scary, it just happened so fast you have to react.”

As this was unfolding above, traffic stopped on I-15. Christiansen said, “We were at a standstill, so I pulled out my phone and tried to document it.”

Christiansen documented the moment of humanity and hope. A woman not seeing any other option, until hope arrived in the form of help from police, UHP Troopers, and strangers.

Sgt. McCleve said, “People are good in general and they want to do the right thing, this was the right thing to do.”

Christiansen said, “It just shows that it is a good community that we have, people really look out for each other.”

Police say the woman has not been identified.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. You can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

