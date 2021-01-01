UHP trooper struck by alleged DUI driver on I-15

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a suspected impaired driver on I-15 near Riverdale while inside his marked patrol vehicle on New Year’s Day.

According to UHP, trooper Brandon Mortensen was conducting speed enforcement on the northbound shoulder of the interstate near milepost 340 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic drifted out of its lane and struck the left rear of his patrol car.

Mortensen was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was released Friday morning.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and The Roy City Police Department are investigating the crash. Authorities stated they believe the male driver of the Honda Civic was driving under the influence.

Over New Year’s Eve, UHP troopers stopped 34 suspected impaired drivers, according to authorities.



Photos: Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

