UHP targeting impaired drivers in weekend blitz

The Utah Highway Patrol is adding dozens of shifts for a few weeks in an effort to target impaired drivers.

Troopers will be out in full force this weekend on the lookout for people driving impaired.

In the United States, someone dies every 51 minutes from a drunk-driving crash, according to Zero Fatalities Utah.

You may be observing an impaired driver if they:

Drive unreasonably fast, slow or inconsistently

Weave in or out of their travel lane

Make frequent lane changes

Ignore traffic signals and signs

Drive at night without lights

Drive too close to curbs, shoulders, the edge of the road or straddle the centerline

Be sure to report drivers exhibiting signs of impaired driving to police.

