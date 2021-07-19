Fatal, single vehicle crash in Murray causes delays on I-15

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-15 at 5300 South.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, a red passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on I-15 when it hit the right barrier and proceeded to cross all left lanes and hit the left barrier. The driver of the vehicle is deceased and was the only occupant.
The driver appears to be a male in his late teens. I-15 southbound is closed near 5300 South and all traffic is being diverted to the off ramp, UHP says.
Officials are asking the public to use an alternate route, as two left lanes are closed at MP 300, 5300 South at this time. They say to expect delays in the area and check the UDOT Traffic App for updates.
The crash comes after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday which resulted in serious injuries and caused multiple delays on I-80.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.