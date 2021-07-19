Fatal, single vehicle crash in Murray causes delays on I-15

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-15 at 5300 South.

Troopers are on scene of a fatal single vehicle crash on I-15 at 5300 S. All SB lanes are closed. Please use an alternate route around the scene. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 19, 2021

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a red passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on I-15 when it hit the right barrier and proceeded to cross all left lanes and hit the left barrier. The driver of the vehicle is deceased and was the only occupant.

The driver appears to be a male in his late teens. I-15 southbound is closed near 5300 South and all traffic is being diverted to the off ramp, UHP says.

Officials are asking the public to use an alternate route, as two left lanes are closed at MP 300, 5300 South at this time. They say to expect delays in the area and check the UDOT Traffic App for updates.

Driver alert: SB I-15 has 2 left lanes closed at MP 300, 5300 South in Murray, due to a crash. Expect delays in the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahDOT @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 19, 2021

The crash comes after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday which resulted in serious injuries and caused multiple delays on I-80.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.