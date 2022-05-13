UTAH (ABC4) – A woman has died following a rollover crash on I-215 in Salt Lake City Friday night.

Officials say the woman was the only occupant inside the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries have been reported.

The northbound I-215W off-ramp to California Ave. has been closed as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.