UHP responds to 160 crashes over Memorial Weekend Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released prev next

UTAH (ABC4 News) - Utah Highway Patrol troopers conducted a safety blitz during Memorial Day weekend and they released the numbers related to their efforts.

Deadly crashes on Utah roads almost double during the summer months. That's why Utah officials refer to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as the "100 Deadliest Days."

When compared to 2018, 2019 was better in all categories except for DUI arrests, according to officials.

Troopers reported 5,550 total stops. 3,268 of those stops were for speeding, 599 were for seatbelt violations and 77 were for DUI arrests.

Officials reported a total of 160 crashes, among those crashes one person died on Utah roads over the weekend.