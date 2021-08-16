UHP responding to roll-over crash on Legacy Parkway near West Bountiful

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roll-over crash on Legacy Parkway near West Bountiful. (UDOT)

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a roll-over crash on Legacy Parkway in Davis County.

The crash is along northbound Legacy Pkwy near milepost 6 at Pages Lane in West Bountiful.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the left lane is closed while emergency crews respond to the crash.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning. UDOT traffic cameras show traffic is backing up along Legacy Parkway to about 1200 N.

ABC4.com is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files