UHP responding to roll-over crash on Legacy Parkway near West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a roll-over crash on Legacy Parkway in Davis County.

The crash is along northbound Legacy Pkwy near milepost 6 at Pages Lane in West Bountiful.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the left lane is closed while emergency crews respond to the crash.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning. UDOT traffic cameras show traffic is backing up along Legacy Parkway to about 1200 N.

