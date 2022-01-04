UHP rescues owl hit by truck on I-215, names him Owl Pacino

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Hollywood actor Al Pacino has a new namesake, Owl Pacino, an owl that was rescued by local highway troopers.

Utah Highway Patrol rescued an owl on I-215 on New Year’s Day that was struck by a Ford F250 and miraculously survived.

UHP Corporal Cope made the rescue and took care of the owl for the night, giving him the name Owl Pacino.

(Courtesy of UHP)

Owl Pacino has since been relocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.

The UHP is hopeful that Owl Pacino makes a full recovery.