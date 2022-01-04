UHP rescues owl hit by truck on I-215, names him Owl Pacino

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Hollywood actor Al Pacino has a new namesake, Owl Pacino, an owl that was rescued by local highway troopers.

Utah Highway Patrol rescued an owl on I-215 on New Year’s Day that was struck by a Ford F250 and miraculously survived.

UHP Corporal Cope made the rescue and took care of the owl for the night, giving him the name Owl Pacino.

  • (Courtesy of UHP)
  • (Courtesy of UHP)

Owl Pacino has since been relocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.

The UHP is hopeful that Owl Pacino makes a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories