UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is reporting an 82% jump in wrong-way crashes compared to last year.

Law enforcement is warning drivers of Utah’s 100 deadliest days of driving coming up, and with the uptick in wrong-way crashes, they’re amping up their forces to keep roads safe.

“It’s just kinda a weird thing that’s going on this year with the wrong ways,” Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Tera Wahlberg said.

Officials said most of these drivers are impaired, and they’re working to stop the trend before it gets worse.

“We’ve created a couple of task forces with us a UDOT so we can try and get ahead of this,” Wahlberg said.

The Utah Highway Patrol said there’s been 20 wrong-way crashes and they’ve stopped 45 wrong-way drivers since the beginning of this year.

They say if you see a wrong-way driver, get off the freeway and call the police.

“If you see a wrong-way driver call 911,” Wahlberg said.

Utah’s 100 deadliest days for drivers also on the horizon, officials saying memorial to labor day is the most dangerous time to be on the roads.

“Our troopers are you know cracking down on catching those speeders, they’re working hard but unfortunately we just really need people to slow day,” Wahlberg said.

Officials urging drivers to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe on the roads.

“Be a defensive driver watch out for those drivers are not following the rules and stay safe,”

They’re also telling drivers to remember basic safety like wearing your seat belt and avoid distractions like your using phone while driving.