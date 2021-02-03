UHP reminds Utahns not to “camp” in left lane

(ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol took to Facebook Tuesday to remind drivers that the left lane or “passing lane” is for passing, not for driving.

According to the post, drivers should only use the left lane when passing another vehicle or moving into the HOV lane. Utah Highway Patrol also reminds drivers that the speed limit is the same in each lane.

“A misconception of the passing lane is that it is the “fast lane.” We have no such lane. The speed limit in each lane is 70 mph in most areas of the state, there is not a flexible speed limit in each lane,” it states.

Those traveling below the speed limit should use the right hand lanes to avoid blocking traffic, the post says, and “going with the flow of traffic” when traffic is traveling above the speed limit could result in a citation.