UHP releases 1st quarter of 2019 numbers since BAC law change

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol released statewide DUI numbers for the first quarter of 2019 since the Blood Alcohol Content law change.

UHP said troopers made a total of 2,713 DUI arrests from January 1 to March 31, 2019.

The total number of those arrested with BAC levels between .05-.079 was 135. UHP said 59 of that number were under the age of 21 and 27 were alcohol restricted drivers.

In 2018, UHP reported 416 alcohol-related crashes 10 of those were deadly.

So far in 2019, 236 crashed have been alcohol-related with three of those crashes being deadly.

What others are reading: