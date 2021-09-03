UHP: Man sleeping on I-80 wakes up, leads troopers on a car chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after falling asleep on I-80, waking up, and leading police on a vehicle pursuit, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

The 25-year-old suspect, Domingo Moreno Zamudio, was initially discovered by highway patrol after receiving reports of a car blocking traffic near 2300 E I-80 westbound.

While approaching the vehicle, troopers noticed Zamudio was fast asleep in the driver’s seat, unresponsive to waking attempts.

Zamudio eventually woke up and that’s when UHP says he decided to start his car again and began driving away. After clearing a construction zone, UHP says Zamudio stepped on the gas, speeding away at around 80 mph on I-15 northbound.

Troopers began pursuing Zamudio, but the suspect was not responding to any flashing lights and sirens, according to arresting documents.

Eventually, the pursuit ended as Zamudio exited at 600 South and troopers were able to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Upon arrest, UHP says the suspect, “Had several indicators of impairment including a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, and relaxed facial features.”

Zamudio was found with a blood alcohol level of .152 and was also an alcohol-restricted driver at the time of arrest, according to officials.

Zamudio has been arrested on five charges including, failure to stop or respond at the command of police, driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC level at or over .05, failure to operate within a single lane, standing or parking a vehicle on a controlled-access highway, and being an alcohol-restricted driver.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.