UHP makes 37 DUI arrests on New Year’s Eve

(ABC4 News) — The Utah Highway Patrol released New Year’s Eve enforcement numbers.
Officials say troopers responded to 160 crashes, including more than 105 crashes from Thursday morning’s snowstorm.
Troopers made 37 DUI arrests and one for DUI Metabolite. Troopers were also involved in two pursuits.
