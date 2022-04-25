UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has released a statement on Bryan Adams, the former trooper who has been charged with child sexual abuse.

On March 10, UHP received a complaint of “potential criminal misconduct” against Adams, and just a few days later, he was placed on administrative leave pending a formal criminal investigation.

Adams resigned from his duties on April 11.

The Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Office of Professional Standards quickly initiated an internal investigation.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) conducted a investigation as well, and on Thursday, April 21, UHP was notified that criminal charges were filed in Utah’s 4th District Court against Adams.

DPS is currently completing their internal investigation, which will include a review of the criminal charges resulting from the UCSO investigation, as well as internal policy violations.

The statement from UHP reads, “The mission of the Utah Highway Patrol can only be accomplished by maintaining the public trust and confidence of those we serve. Criminal charges of this nature are extremely serious and do not represent the standards we strive to attain or the values we hold at UHP.”

Adams began his employment with UHP in November 2012.

No further information is currently available as litigation on the matter is ongoing.