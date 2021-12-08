UHP finds more than 31 lbs of meth in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are working to slow the distribution of illegal drugs, but it comes with a price.

“Within the last couple of months, we’ve had four officers shot in the line of duty, a lot of those are crimes associated with narcotics,” says Lt. Brent Shelby of UHP.

UHP just seized over 31 pounds of methamphetamine on Friday within two different stops. According to charging documents, the first came when a trooper conducting traffic enforcement northbound on I-15 near Cedar City found 6 lbs of meth along with a number of marijuana cartridges.

“What we’ve seen a lot of in the recent years, is a big increase in narcotics smuggling, particularly in the southwest corner of our state,” says Shelby.

Approximately 12 hours later, a trooper stopped another car heading northbound on I-15 for failing to signal while changing lanes, eventually finding 19 one-pound packages of suspected meth from the trunk, six additional packages of suspected meth in a backpack, and a pipe.

“And we’re just barely scratching the surface of what’s getting out there, in an attempt of reaching the community at large, if we prevent if from reaching the community, we prevent the overdose deaths and things like that,” says Shelby.

Officials say citizens can help by calling the police if they see anything suspicious.

“There’s nobody that this doesn’t touch, this literally touches every citizen In our community in a detrimental way,” says Shelby.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say these cases are under investigation.