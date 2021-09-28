UHP finds drugs, fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards during traffic stop

MONTICELLO, UTAH (ABC4) – A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple crimes after Utah Highway Patrol Officers found drugs, a weapon, cash, and fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards in his car during a traffic stop in southern Utah.

19-year-old Dino Angelo Rende of Pittsburgh was charged last week in 7th District Court with 18 counts of forgery and possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and drug possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited use of an identification card, and speeding.

Court documents show that on Aug. 27, Rende was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol near 600 N. Main St in Monticello for speeding. During the traffic stop, the responding officer smelled marijuana and saw a New Jersey License in Rende’s wallet, after he originally showed the officer his Pennsylvania state I.D.

Rende told the officer that the I.D was fake and he used it to purchase marijuana, in which he stated he was not in possession of any, court documents state.

After announcing a search of the car, officers found $30,000 in cash was found along with 17 fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, court documents show

Police said Rende admitted to having a shotgun on the back floorboard, a THC vape with multiple cartridges, and marijuana.

Rende was taken into police custody and booked into the San Juan County Jail.

The money and evidence were taken by the State Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.