SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 185 in Spanish Fork Canyon has led troopers to close the highway in both directions.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a westbound Honda lost control and spun into the eastbound lane, where it was hit by a Ford Truck with a trailer.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. Investigators are working to determine whether the incident was weather-related.

Crews estimate the road to be reopened in the next one and a half to two hours.

No further information is available at the moment.