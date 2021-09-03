UHP drug bust: 7 pounds of meth and a hand-drawn license plate

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after Utah Highway Patrol pulled over his car for sporting a fake, handwritten license plate, according to officials.

The car was initially pulled over for violating several different traffic violations, along with a fake license plate that was handwritten with black marker, UHP says.

Troopers discovered the car on Northbound Highway I-15 near milepost 76 in the Iron County area.

During the traffic stop, UHP says they also discovered about seven pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a personal stash of meth located on the suspect himself.

According to UHP, the suspect was driving with a suspended driver’s license at the time of arrest.

Currently, the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is still investigating the incident.

