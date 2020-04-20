UHP: Driver of a semi ‘very lucky to be alive’ after a boulder crashed through the windshield

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say the driver of a semi is “very lucky to be alive” after a boulder crashed through the windshield.
UHP officials say around 2 p.m. Monday a boulder was hit by another motorist, bounced up off the roadway and came through the windshield of a semi traveling near 14600 South on I-15 Northbound.
The driver received a cut to the face, UHP officials add.
