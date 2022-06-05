UTAH (ABC4) – Over the first weekend of June, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers along with South Salt Lake Police stopped two DUI drivers going the wrong way on our roads.

The first was early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. in Layton, according to UHP. Officers say the driver was spotted on I-15 at mile post 330 before stopping at the trooper’s lights.

The incident was determined to be a DUI after further investigation.

The second incident was Sunday morning at 8000 West SR-201, with the driver traveling westbound in eastbound lanes.

A South Salt Lake Police officer was driving to work to start his shift when he reportedly saw the car, which was going around 50 mph.

The officer turned their lights on and the driver stopped. Troopers were called to the scene and took over the investigation, authorities say.

The driver was reportedly 2.5 times the legal limit.

The incidents come not long after UHP released statistics showing a concerning rise in wrong-way crashes, speeding, DUI arrests and more throughout the beginning of 2022.