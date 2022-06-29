IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects of an Iron County drug bust are facing multiple charges after officers located “1.28 million to 2.56 million dollars” worth of methamphetamine inside their vehicle.

At this time both Emily Brennan, 33, and Albert Robledo, 44, are facing one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brennan is additionally facing one count of a Tail Light Violation.

The couple’s crimes date back to June 26 when an officer with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) was patrolling the area near mile marker 63 on Interstate 15 in Iron County at 12:16 a.m. Police records state that the officer witnessed a white Mazda Cx-5 traveling northbound without its lights turned on and without any tail lights. The officer ran a records check on the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle was a properly registered rental car out of Ohio.

After stopping the vehicle at mile marker 66, the driver, Brennan, explained that she did not know the car’s tail lights were off and proceeded to turn them on. In speaking to Brennan and Robledo, the officer noted that he became suspicious of criminal activity due to the couple’s travel plans and stories.

According to police records, a K9 that was deployed that suggested the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, though both Brennan and Robledo denied there being anything of that sort inside the car.

During a police search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located 69 pounds of methamphetamine in four different bags in the rear cargo area of the car. According to the Affidavit, “If broken down and sold on the street for 40 to 80 dollars a gram (sell price at that moment in Cedar City), this amount of methamphetamine would sell for between 1.28 and 2.56 million dollars.”

Additionally, records state that one of the bags contained a man’s clothing and another contained a woman’s clothing, while a small amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle as well. The marijuana was labeled with both occupant’s information, though neither claimed to have a medical marijuana card.

Following their arrests, both Brennan and Robledo were transported to Iron County Correctional Facility on the charges previously listed.