UFA firefighters use truck to fix a broken flag pole

Courtesy Unified Fire Authority

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority came to a different kind of rescue. Station 110’s B platoon responded to the call of a resident asking for help to fix a flagpole at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel.

The neighborhood hosts an annual 4th of July celebration that includes raising the flag in a ceremony in the morning. The pole in need of repairs wasn’t going to be ready for the holiday since the contractor couldn’t be there for several more weeks.

The team at Station 110 said they were more than happy to help out and brought one of their fire engines out. The repair was made both safely and quickly.

