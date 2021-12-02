UDOT will close parts of I-80 Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UDOT Top 10 Construction Sites for 2016_73919765-159532

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation will close the I-80 in both directions between 700 E and Foothill Dr. Saturday night.

UDOT is constructing a new 1700 E bridge over the I-80 using an innovative construction method known as Accelerated Bridge Construction. Once the bridge is complete, crews will demolish the old bridge and slide the new one into its place.

UDOT is a national leader in the Accelerated Bridge Construction process which helps reduce delays and get more people where they want to go, according to a press release.

The construction at 1700 E is part of the reconstruction project for I-80 between 1300 E and 2300. UDOT plans to replace the existing pavement with concrete, add a new eastbound lane, and rebuild the bridges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories