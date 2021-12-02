UDOT will close parts of I-80 Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation will close the I-80 in both directions between 700 E and Foothill Dr. Saturday night.

UDOT is constructing a new 1700 E bridge over the I-80 using an innovative construction method known as Accelerated Bridge Construction. Once the bridge is complete, crews will demolish the old bridge and slide the new one into its place.

UDOT is a national leader in the Accelerated Bridge Construction process which helps reduce delays and get more people where they want to go, according to a press release.

The construction at 1700 E is part of the reconstruction project for I-80 between 1300 E and 2300. UDOT plans to replace the existing pavement with concrete, add a new eastbound lane, and rebuild the bridges.