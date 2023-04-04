SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is warning Utah drivers to stay home this morning if possible as severe winter weather slams the state and creates hazardous driving conditions.

UDOT said commuters should delay their commute by a couple of hours if possible or even work from home today if possible.

The warning comes as a lake effect snow band hits the Wasatch Front including West Valley, Salt Lake City, Murray, Millcreek and Cottonwood Heights before moving into the central part of the state. Snow is expected to improve as the day moves into the afternoon, but pockets of slush and wet roads will still affect the evening commute.

Road conditions are hazardous throughout the state, even leading to a semi-truck rollover at milepost 195 near Scipio. The rolled semi-truck blocked both northbound lanes on I-15, forcing traffic to be diverted off the interstate at exit 188.

Utah Highway Patrol estimated I-15 in the area will reopen both lanes by 9 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported as part of the rollover.

Law enforcement authorities across the state are reminding drivers to be cautious on slick roads. Drivers should slow down and leave plenty of distance with the car in front to stay safe.