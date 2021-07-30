UDOT warns public to stay out of Mill Creek Stream after cement spill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
udot road construction generic OTS_1493675899611.PNG

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, is warning the public to keep living things out of the water at Mill Creek Stream after a concrete spill.

“It is imperative that humans and pets stay out of the water and away from Mill Creek Stream,” UDOT said in a tweet.

The stream is located west of I-215 to at least 700 East. The spill increased PH levels in the stream that can cause skin irritation.

UDOT, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, and Salt Lake County Health Department are currently on scene and working to resolve the situation. Anyone with questions or concerns can call 844-909-3278.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates