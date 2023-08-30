Drivers in 2021 admitted to partaking in risky, dangerous behaviors, a new AAA report suggests. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Labor Day weekend is just around the corner. It’s the first three-day weekend of the school year and one of the last opportunities to squeeze in a quick getaway before summer ends.

UDOT is warning Utah drivers traffic may get a little busy and they should plan ahead.

Traffic engineers from UDOT said the delays will be affecting highways along the Wasatch Front outside of the usual rush hour travel times. On I-15 drivers can expect to see anywhere from 10- to 20-minute delay, depending on where they are.

On Friday, UDOT warned that northbound I-15 in Davis County will see up to 10-minute delays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The southbound lanes through Salt Lake County are expected to see 20-minute delays beginning at 3 p.m. while in Nephi they are expected to have a 15-minute delay.

As commuters come back home after the holiday weekend on Monday, northbound I-15 lanes near Nephi will experience a 10-minute delay again. The biggest delay, however, is expected to be in Spanish Fork Canyon along westbound US-6. Travelers are warned they could see an additional 40 minutes added to their commute in the canyon on Monday afternoon.

For its part, UDOT said it would be suspending most of its construction projects for the weekend in order to not add any traffic delays. However, not every project will be put on hold.

“In some work zones, these restrictions will continue through the weekend where needed to ensure safety or accommodate ongoing construction,” said UDOT Public Relations Director John Gleason.

In the following list, drivers can expect traffic restrictions, reduced speeds, uneven pavement, and narrow or shifting lanes.

I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake City

I-15 in Farmington

US-6 north of Price

I-15 in Nephi

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, drivers can visit UDOT’s Traffic website or use the UDOT Traffic app.