UDOT warns drivers to plan ahead for freeway construction this weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Anyone planning on traveling this weekend is being asked by the Utah Department of Transporation to pay attention to freeway closures.

In Salt Lake City, drivers can expect delays on southbound I-15 where it will be reduced to one lane between Beck Street and 2100 South.

Construction started Thursday night and will continue intermittently through Monday morning at 5 a.m. Restrictions will be in place Friday, June 12 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m Saturday, June 13 and again that same Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

During the day on Sunday, closures will be between 500 South and 2100 South over the next three weekends.

In Murray, drivers will see delays at the I-15/215 interchange. The westbound I-215 to southbound I-15 ramp will be closed from Sunday, June 14, at 10 p.m. to Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m. Drivers are asked to access I-15 from other entrances and detours will be in place.

Juab County will see southbound I-15 reduced to one lane until Friday, June 19. This will happen between the Sevier River bridge and the Juab/Millard county border. Anyone traveling south should expect delays of over 30 minutes in this area.

Summit County will also see some delays along I-80:

Beginning Saturday, June 13, crews will be milling and paving the inside EB lane of I-80 from the #Echo Interchange to Emory. Completion is expected July 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/3MnOtozqh6 #EchoCanyon #SummitCounty pic.twitter.com/aJa0C6OM0j — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) June 12, 2020

You can find more information about lane closures on the UDOT website.