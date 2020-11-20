UDOT warns drivers of heavy delays on northbound I-15 in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, is warning divers of expected delays this weekend on northbound I-15 in Sandy.

UDOT is advising drivers to plan for heavy travel delays of 30 minutes or more this weekend on northbound I-15 in Sandy. Crews said they will reduce northbound I-15 to two lanes between 11400 South and 9400 South from Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 23, at 5 a.m.

These closures will also allow crews to continue bridge repairs at 10000 South (Sego Lily Drive).

The bridgework being done is part of the I-15 northbound project, which is widening I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South and constructing a collector-distributor system from 9400 South to I-215. UDOT said the new collector/distributor system is similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier.

The collector-distributor system, along with most of the new northbound lane, is scheduled to open in late 2020, with the project finishing in summer 2021. UDOT officials said the project is expected to reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40% and reduce northbound travel times by 50%.

Drivers should plan for lane and ramp closures while UDOT crews complete maintenance inspections in several areas along I-15 and I-215 this weekend.

The following information was released by UDOT:

“On Saturday, Nov. 21, the ramp from northbound I-15 to eastbound I-215 in Murray will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to westbound I-215 and Redwood Road, where they will be directed back onto eastbound I-215. Lane closures will also be in place on several ramps at the I-15/I-215 interchange, and on I-215 between 280 East and I-15, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“On Saturday, Nov. 21, I-15 will close in both directions in Clearfield between 650 North and 700 South (S.R. 193) from 11:59 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 a.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured off the freeway at 650 North and back onto I-15 via Main Street and 700 South. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at the 700 South interchange. Crews will be replacing power lines that had been removed during bridge construction at 700 South.

“On Sunday, Nov. 22, the ramp from westbound I-215 to southbound I-15 in Murray will close between 5:30 a.m. and noon. Drivers will need to continue to Redwood Road, then exit and merge onto eastbound I-215. Lane closures will also be in place in several areas on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County from I-80 to Bangerter Highway, with the freeway reduced to four southbound lanes. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m.”

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.