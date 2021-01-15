UDOT warns drivers of additional delays on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan for nighttime delays of up to 20 minutes for the next two weeks.

UDOT officials say the delays will start on northbound I-15 from Draper to Midvale while crews place concrete pavement and install new overhead freeway signs.

From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 31, northbound I-15 is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes nightly between Bangerter Highway and I-215 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During this work, UDOT says rolling slowdowns are possible between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The southbound I-15 Express Lane will also be closed as needed while crews work in the median.

Drivers are asked to expect occasional daytime lane closures during the next three weekends in the following locations:

Northbound I-15 from Bangerter Highway to I-215

Northbound on- and off-ramps at the 9000 South interchange

Northbound off-ramp at 7200 South

Northbound ramp to I-215 ramp

UDOT added that the work being done is part of the I-15 Northbound project, which is widening northbound I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South and constructing a new ramp system, or collector-distributor system, from 9400 South to I-215.

The new ramp system is said to be similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier.

It is designed to improve access to I-215 and 7200 South and to enhance safety for drivers, according to UDOT.

The ramp system is scheduled to open as soon as Jan. 30, with the project finishing in summer 2021.

This project is expected to reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent and northbound travel times by 50 percent, according to UDOT.