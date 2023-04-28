SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This weekend, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is cautioning drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures and to expect heavy delays on westbound I-80 in Salt Lake City.

For the closures, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane near State Street and the I-15 interchange, which will occur from Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 p.m. to Monday, May 1, at 4 a.m.

Commuters will see delays of up to 25 minutes on Sunday, April 30, according to a UDOT press release.

Between these dates, the direct connection from I-80 to northbound I-15 will remain open, but several freeway ramps will be closed in the area including:

Westbound I-80 exit ramp to I-15 and SR-201 (Exit 123 B and A); use Exit 122 to 1300 South, then exit and get back onto the southbound collector to access I-15 and SR-201.

State Street on-ramp to westbound I-80; use 2100 South or 700 East as alternates.

These upcoming closures will allow crews to complete maintenance work on bridge joints and pavement in the area. Bridge joints are seals between sections of a bridge that allow concrete to move due to temperature changes or traffic.

The schedule of construction is weather-dependent and subject to change.

This construction is part of a multi-million-dollar campaign by UDOT, which includes 217 announced projects across the state of Utah throughout the remainder of 2023.

Find the latest information and updates on highway construction, traffic, and weather conditions by visiting the UDOT Traffic website or by downloading the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.