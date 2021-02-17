UDOT vehicles hit by slide in Little Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah Department of Transportation vehicles were hit by a natural slide in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation’s John Gleason says two members of the Cottonwood Canyons team were staged in Little Cottonwood Canyon to assist with avalanche control.

“As they prepared to exit the UDOT utility truck for the snowcat, both vehicles were hit by a natural slide,” Gleason says. “We are grateful both team members are safe.”

The photo shared by Gleason, seen above, shows the vehicles blanketed by snow.

Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed for days because of the avalanche risk.

Because of this, those in Alta have been under interlodge for two days.

On Tuesday, a group of Good Samaritans came together to rescue a car that had become nearly buried in a mini avalanche on S.R. 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

It happened just a few miles south of Solitude Mountain Resort. A long line of cars formed along SR-190 as snow continued to pile on Tuesday morning.

Although the Avalanche Center has issued an “extreme danger” avalanche warning, that didn’t stop people from traveling. Mitchell Huang was one of those people. He was traveling on SR-190 around 8:50 a.m. when he witnessed the mini avalanche.

“We were about 4 cars back when we saw a big snowplow on the left and the rumbling from the plow set the avalanche off,” Huang tells ABC4.

The mini avalanche covered the road along SR-190 burying a car in front of him.

“We were about 4 cars back, saw a plume of snow drop in front of us. Once the dust settled, we saw the car in the video buried in snow,” Huang said.

The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to 188 crashes and slide-off on Wednesday alone. Since the storm systems started on Saturday, troopers have responded to 659 crashes and slide-offs across the state.