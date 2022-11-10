SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington. Among the alternatives are concepts to widen the interstate and using the extra space for more Express Lanes, reversible lanes, or bypass lanes.

The alternatives come after an extensive Environmental Impact Study conducted by UDOT to design potential solutions to help drivers, walkers, and bikers get to where they need to go along the Davis County corridor. Following the study, UDOT crafted five alternatives which they say meet safety and operational standards, and leaves room for future transit projects.

In one concept, UDOT would widen I-15 in the area by about 40 feet and create two reversible lanes that would run from 400 South in Salt Lake City to Parrish Lane in Centerville. The reversible lanes would allow for southbound travel in the morning and northbound travel in the afternoon.

Another concept would widening interstate by about 80 feet to accommodate the free way having three Express Lanes and four general purpose lanes going in each direction. Other general widening concepts would be adding more general purpose lanes to six or adding one general purpose lane and one Express Lane in both directions.

UDOT said the purpose of the study and project is to replace aging infrastructure and worsening operational characteristics for travel demand. The new project would reportedly improve safety for commuters, better Utah’s roadways, and strengthen state and local economy with better connected communities.

“Our aim is to strengthen the economy, connect communities, and improve health and mobility for everyone who uses the I-15 corridor,” said UDOT I-15 Project Manager Tiffany Pocock. “Comments, suggests and feedback from the public are essential to accomplish these goals as we further analyze and recommend transportation solutions for this area of I-15.”

UDOT said at this state of the study, the alternatives have been “designed to a level where a basic footprint is defined” but the level of impact to surround businesses, properties, and natural environment aren’t fully known.

UDOT will hold three open houses where Utahns are invited to learn about the alternatives and provide feedback and comments.

November 14 – Virtual Meeting, 5-7 p.m. (participation details found at i15eis.udot.utah.gov )

) November 15 – Open House at Rose Park Elementary, 5-7 p.m. (1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City)

November 16 – Open House at South Davis Recreation Center, 5-7 p.m. (550 North 200 West, Bountiful)

The public can provide feedback anytime at the UDOT I-15 project website between Nov. 10 and Dec. 16, 2022.