UDOT: Unsecured cargo played role in four deaths on Utah roads since last week

Utah (ABC4) – Two people were killed Tuesday evening in a chain reaction crash stemming from vehicles trying to avoid a load of canvas bags lost by a catering company near Kaysville on I-15.

And the situation is not an isolated one. Unsecured cargo played a role in four fatalities on Utah roads since last week, John Gleason with Utah Department of Transportation, tweeted.

“This is a pile of ugly garbage and dangerous road debris our UDOT crews have collected in Salt Lake County just this month. Unsecured cargo has played a factor in 4 fatalities since last week on Utah roads. We’re asking everyone to do their part to keep our roads clean and safe,” Gleason shares.

This is a pile of ugly garbage and dangerous road debris our UDOT crews have collected in Salt Lake County just this month. Unsecured cargo has played a factor in 4 fatalities since last week on Utah roads. We’re asking everyone to do their part to keep our roads clean and safe. pic.twitter.com/n1toVzNG6t — John Gleason (@johnegleason) June 30, 2021

The tweet includes a video of a large pile of full orange trash bags and other debris such as what appears to be a mattress, advertisements, etc. pulled from Utah’s roadways this month.