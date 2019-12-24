UDOT Traffic issues Road Weather Alert for several Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – UDOT Traffic is asking motorists to use caution while driving, as winter weather will affect Utah road conditions through Christmas day.

On Tuesday, UDOT Traffic tweeted the following:

Road Weather Alert: Light road snow for N Utah mountains and valleys tonight into Christmas morning. Periods of Moderate snow for central/southern Utah valleys and adjacent mountains. For more info: https://t.co/4P1gO1U0Gg #utwx #utsnow @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/GLjLXBcRrF — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 24, 2019

The Road Weather Alert is expected to be in effect through 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

UDOT said snowy roads are possible for many valley routes above 4,000 feet tonight through Wednesday morning, mainly from Salt Lake City to Cedar City and Black Ridge. Upper portions of I-15 south of Utah Valley and Provo are likely to experience the highest amount of road snow in the valley.

All mountain routes are expected to see areas of road snow through Wednesday morning, and motorists headed onto mountain routes should be ready to meet chain restrictions.

Click here to see a list of routes where officials expect weather concerns.

