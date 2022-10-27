COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — A traffic alert has been issued for State Route 210 and State Route 190 Thursday morning.

As stated by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), the Traction Law is in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

UDOT notes that the Traction Law is put into effect when road conditions are difficult for motorists to navigate. When this law is issued, the agency says that 2/32 is the minimum tire tread depth needed for all roadways.

In short, UDOT states that when the Traction Law is issued, all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicles must be outfitted with a minimum M/S or M+S tires, though 3PMSF tires and traction devices like chains and snow stocks are also acceptable. Vehicles below 12,000 GVW must be outfitted with a minimum of 3PMSF tires, while traction devices are also acceptable, but must be present on all drive tires. Vehicles over 12,000 GVW require a minimum of traction devices on all drive tires when the law is in effect.

UDOT states that this morning, the lower canyons are wet, while the mid canyons are seeing heavy slush and the upper canyons are snow-packed.