UDOT to open Utah County portion of Mountain View Corridor Extension this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News)- The newest segment of the Mountain View Corridor extension will open Saturday.
The nearly three-mile extension of Mountain View Corridor is from 2100 North and Redwood Road in Lehi to S.R. 73 and Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs.
Crews have added a trail underpass and bike boxes at Redwood Road and 2100 North, two-lane frontage roads in each direction, and new intersection connections at S.R. 73 and Mountain View Corridor at Foothill Blvd and 2100 North and Redwood Road.
They’ve also added a signalized intersection at Harvest Hills Boulevard and pedestrian signal at the intersection of MVC and Harvest Moon Drive.
To celebrate, UDOT will host a community celebration with state transportation officials, local city leaders and legislators, followed by a community 5K fun run and walk Saturday at 10 a.m.
When complete the project will connect the Mountain View Corridor to S.R. 201.
For updates on the project click here.