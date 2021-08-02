UDOT gives update on damages in Big, Little Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing to give an update on the storm damage seen in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons Sunday.

As of Monday morning, UDOT is reporting road shoulders and culverts in both canyons are “jammed with debris from last night’s storm.”

“Expect storm damage repairs over the next few weeks,” a Monday morning Twitter post reads. UDOT shared these photos of some of the damage.

Rocks and water cover part of the roadway after storms caused damages in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. (Utah Department of Transportation)

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, UDOT closed Big Cottonwood Canyon after two rockslides and a mudslide covered the roadway.

Both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are open. Motorists are asked to drive with caution as UDOT crews work to clear storm damage and debris.

UDOT is expected to give an update on the damages at around 9:30 a.m. ABC4 will stream the update in the video player above.