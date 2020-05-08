UDOT to close northbound I-15 Saturday night for pedestrian bridge installment

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation will fully close the northbound lanes on I-15 this Saturday night to install steel girder sections for a new Utah Valley University pedestrian bridge.

Northbound lanes will close as early as 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night at University Parkway. All traffic will be detoured off the interstate at the University Parkway exit and then will reenter the interstate via Geneva Road and Center Street in Orem.

All northbound lanes are scheduled to be reopened by Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Additionally, a few lane closures are scheduled on I-15 in that area in both directions on Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.

Scheduled to open later this year, the UVU pedestrian bridge will provide a safe route for students and faculty traveling from housing and other areas to the main campus on the east side of I-15. It will be the longest pedestrian bridge in Utah.

The $30.7 million dollar project was a collaborative effort between UDOT, UVU and the Utah Transit Authority.

