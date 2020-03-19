UDOT to close I-15 in Layton for three nights this week to put up beams for bridge

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers that I-15 will be closed for three nights between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive from March 20 through March 23.

Crews will be putting up beams over this area of I-15 for the new Church Street bridge. Drivers should plan for the freeway to be closed on the nights of March 20, 21, and 22 at the following times:

· Friday, March 20, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, March 21, at 8 a.m.

· Saturday, March 21, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, March 22, at 9 a.m.

· Sunday, March 22, at 9 p.m. to Monday, March 23, at 5 a.m.

During the nightly freeway closures, southbound drivers will be directed to detour off of I-15 at Antelope Drive, while northbound drivers will be detoured off at Layton Parkway. Traffic will be directed onto Main Street in Layton and then back onto I-15. Drivers traveling in the area should be prepared for major delays and if possible, avoid the route.

The new Church Street Bridge is part of UDOT’s I-15 Davis Weber Express Lanes project and is extending I-15 Express Lanes to improve traffic flow and shorten delays.

Construction schedules are subject to change. For more information, contact the I-15 Express Lanes project team by calling 833-I15-XPRS or sending an email to i15express@utah.gov. Drivers can visit the project’s website to receive email updates and texts about delays in the work zone.

They can also download the UDOT Traffic app.

