UDOT to close Bangerter Highway in Riverton this weekend; other traffic restrictions announced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation will close Bangerter Highway in Riverton on Saturday night into Sunday morning. UDOT also announced new traffic restrictions on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon starting Sunday.

Bangerter Highway Closure

Bangerter will be closed in both directions between 12600 South and 13400 South from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. UDOT crews will be removing a pedestrian bridge over Bangerter Highway as part of the Bangerter Three Interchanges project, which is constructing three new freeway-style interchanges at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South.

U.S. 6 Traffic Restrictions

In Spanish Fork Canyon, U.S. 6 will be reduced to a one-lane road with flaggers controlling the traffic beginning Sunday at 9 p.m. These lane closures will take place between the mouth of the canyon to the U.S. 89 junction near Thistle. These lane restrictions will take place every Sunday-Thursday nights 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. into the fall.

Crews are repaving a 12-mile section of the highway. UDOT will also be replacing signs, improving drainage and repairing shoulders in that area.

What others are clicking on: