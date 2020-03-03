Live Now
UDOT to build runaway ramp after 4th semi in 18 months loses brakes at Garden City intersection

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

@gobearlake

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the fourth time in 18 months, a semi truck lost it’s brakes, forcing the driver to run through a Bear Lake intersection.

According to @gobearlake Twitter, UDOT will now build a runaway truck ramp about one mile prior to the intersection at Raspberry Square.

In previous crashes, garages were damaged just 40 feet from where Tuesday’s incident occurred. Those garages have since been repaired, making officials thankful the snow piled in the square stopped the semi on Tuesday before it made it into the garages.

