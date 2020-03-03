UDOT to build runaway ramp after 4th semi in 18 months loses brakes at Garden City intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the fourth time in 18 months, a semi truck lost it’s brakes, forcing the driver to run through a Bear Lake intersection.

According to @gobearlake Twitter, UDOT will now build a runaway truck ramp about one mile prior to the intersection at Raspberry Square.

The truck stopped about 40 feet from where the previous two trucks went through the garage buildings. No one was injured. No damage to anything else. #bearlake pic.twitter.com/4JlEemIi6Z — Bear Lake UT/ID (@Gobearlake) March 3, 2020

In previous crashes, garages were damaged just 40 feet from where Tuesday’s incident occurred. Those garages have since been repaired, making officials thankful the snow piled in the square stopped the semi on Tuesday before it made it into the garages.

Another semi-truck has lost its brakes and gone into Raspberry Square in Garden City. Luckily the snow piled in the square stopped it and no damage was done to any buildings. — Bear Lake UT/ID (@Gobearlake) March 3, 2020

