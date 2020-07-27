UDOT to begin resurfacing sections on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation is beginning to resurface parts of I-80.

The resurfacing will take place on I-80 near Echo in Summit County. The construction will take place from milepost 156 to 167. UDOT construction crews will apply a chip seal coat to the asphalt in each direction of I-80 to preserve the life of the roadway.

Work will take place on the road Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 27 through August.