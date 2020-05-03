UDOT to begin work on new Variable Message Sign in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Starting Monday, May 4th, Utah Department of Transportation will began the installation process of a new Variable Message Sign (VMS) on State Road 36 at around Milepost 62.5 near Mills Junction, to improve traveler information and safety. This according to the U-DOT Region two twitter page.

Crews plan to work on this project between 6:30 a.m and 5:00 p.m Monday – Friday.

