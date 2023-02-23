SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns saw record-breaking totals during this week’s snowstorms, with roads experiencing dangerous levels of snowfall and extra-harsh conditions for those making regular commutes.

As these storms have continued through the week, snowplows from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) have been working around the clock to ensure roads are as clear as possible to improve the safety of Utah drivers.

But there’s much more to plowing snow than meets the eye. To put things in perspective during heavy snow like this week, we’ve taken a look at the numbers according to UDOT.

What roads do UDOT plows cover?

When a snow event occurs around Utah, the responsibility of UDOT is to clear only state-owned roads like interstates and those with a state road designation.

There are 3,658 miles of these state-owned routes in Utah. This includes roads like State Street and Redwood Road (SR 68) in Salt Lake City.

How much does it cost to clear snow?

It’s reported that UDOT has $24 million in the budget for snow initiatives each winter season.

This total goes towards a variety of appropriations like salt, equipment, salaries, and even dynamite for avalanche control along Utah’s mountainous roads.

How many snowplows does UDOT have in its fleet?

There are approximately 550 plow trucks in UDOT’s arsenal during snowstorms, which overall will typically cover about 24,300 lane-miles of roadway.

How much salt is used to clear Utah’s state roads and highways?

UDOT uses roughly 236,000 tons of salt annually to help keep Utah’s state roads clear of ice, which includes brine solution for pre-treatment, regular white salt, and several types of high-performance salt used specifically for roadways.

Which state roads are typically plowed first?

When a heavy snowstorm occurs, UDOT has in place a list of priority routes that will be plowed.

Some of the main priorities around Utah include interstate highways, hospital routes, and school bus routes. As precipitation exceeds expected rates, resources can be moved from lower-priority routes to ensure that high-priority routes stay clear.

Where can we find out which roads have been cleared after a storm?

As plows continue keeping roads clear before, during, and after snowstorms, those looking to make a commute can go online to see in real-time which roads UDOT has cleared, as well as other important information on travel, traffic, and conditions.