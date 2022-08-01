LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers commuting on I-15 should plan ahead as road closures are planned for the mass removal of light poles this week.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be blocking off I-15 lanes in Lehi from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 this week. Construction is scheduled to take place every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UDOT is closing two northbound lanes and one southbound lane during this period. Drivers should expect daytime closures near the Tech Corridor causing minor delays.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

UDOT is removing the light poles after a 120-foot pole was knocked during winter storms last December. After the incident, UDOT removed 27 similar-sized light poles while launching an investigation into the incident’s cause.

UDOT says independent studies revealed the light poles were manufactured incorrectly. Now, the remaining 80-foot poles located between the Lehi 2100 North and Main Street interchanges will also be removed.

Officials say the new poles will be paid for by the original poles’ warranty. The new light poles will be inspected annually after installation.